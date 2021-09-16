We have been receiving tons of fantastic information and rumors about OPPO. Earlier today, we saw information suggesting that the company was getting ready to add ECG functions to its OPPO Watch 2. It seems that we didn’t have to wait that long, as a new ECG edition of the latest wearable is already available pre-order.

Evan Blass was the first to show us renders of what could be the OPPO Watch 2 ECG Edition, which was just hours away from the announcement of the actual device. This new device features a 1.91-inch 3D AMOLED display, a 316L stainless steel case, sapphire glass, and ceramic black. OPPO announced that it will be available with three different straps, a rubber strap with grooves, an Italian leather strap, and a magnetic strap with two clasps and buckles.

Oppo Watch 2 ECG Edition pic.twitter.com/2cRjTX1rMO — E (@evleaks) September 16, 2021

The new OPPO Watch 2 ECG Edition will constantly monitor your heart rhythm in search of any irregularities. If these ever happen, Watch 2 will immediately alert the user so that he or she can take action. The Watch 2 EGC Edition also features an Sp02 sensor that will track blood oxygen levels while you sleep. Other features include a sports coach powered by GoMore, a virtual pet that will give you real-time feedback on your physical state, eSIM support, and UDDE dual-engine hybrid technology to make your 510mAh battery keep you away from chargers for longer. OPPO suggests that its new Watch 2 ECG edition will be able to go up to 16 days without charge, depending on the mode you choose, but power won’t be a problem with the company’s VOOC fast charging.

The new OPPO Watch 2 is already available for pre-order in China, and it starts at $387, which is $77 more expensive than its original 46mm model with eSIM support. In case you’re interested in getting one, even though you may want to want and see if this latest model will be available worldwide.

Source Gizmo China