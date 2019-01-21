OPPO schedules zoom-related MWC 2019 event

Last week when OPPO teased 10x optical zoom, we were wondering what the Chinese phone-maker was preparing. As much as we’d like everyone to stop calling it optical zoom, if it doesn’t have optics that move, that’s what we’re going to go with. We didn’t see a phone get unveiled, but their new 10x lossless optical zoom technology, together with fingerprint scanners built into the display that use the entire screen as an active, recognition area.

But we might indeed see a phone use that zoom technology, as OPPO published its MWC 2019 invite on Twitter. The tagline features the hashtag “GetCloser”, which is a pretty good indication of some sort of zoom, maybe the new one, being present on a phone that will likely be unveiled.

OPPO might already be ready with a smartphone using this new technology, but they might also just show off a working prototype with a later availability. We will be there and we will bring you the news from the show floor.