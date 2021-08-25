According to new rumors, Oppo may be planning on bringing its classic N series of smartphones back into the market. The N series were premium smartphones that showed off innovative features. The last device under the N lineup was the Oppo N3 that launched in 2014.

The Oppo N1 – the first N series devices from the company – launched all the way back in 2013, and we’ve posted news about it on Pocketnow too. The device was powered by a Snapdragon 600 chipset, had 2GB of RAM and a large 5.9-inch display. It also had a unique camera that could rotate and allow you to use the primary rear camera on the back for selfies. What is also important is that the N1 was the first Android smartphone to feature such a rotating camera setup, which is now widely used by some manufacturers on some specific series of devices, such as some devices from Asus.

We had also posted an unboxing video of the Oppo N3 smartphone back in 2014.

A new post was published on Weibo via @Arsenal that shares some information about the new N series. According to the post, Oppo may return with a new N series device, and it might cost CNY 4,000 (~$620), and it could be placed between the Find X series and the existing Reno lineup of smartphones (via GSMArena).

Keep in mind that these are nothing more than rumors at the moment, and Oppo may not be working on an N series device after all. We haven’t heard any official statement from the company and also haven’t seen any teasers that would hint at the comeback. The Oppo is currently working on the under-display camera technology and better camera sensors and OIS functionality for its smartphones.

What are your thoughts about the new rumors? Would you be interested in new, premium Oppo N smartphones? Let us know in the comments!