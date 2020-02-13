OPPO flagship
Oppo could jump on the stylus phone bandwagon. The company has reportedly published a patent that hints at a stylus-equipped smartphone. It is speculated to let users perform multiple tasks such as making calls using a stylus pen.

New Oppo patent

The design of the Oppo stylus pen looks unique. Instead of accommodating it inside the device itself, Oppo seems to keep the stylus as a separate part of the phone.

The patent hints at a big head on the phone because when the stylus is attached to the phone, it may serve as the device’s receiver. We only see a small portion of the top bezel when the stylus is removed.

While the patent has been filed, the stylus-pen equipped Oppo phone is unlikely to come anytime soon.

Source: LetsGoDigital

