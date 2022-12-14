During Inno Day 2022, OPPO unveiled its first product under the OHealth brand, the OHealth H1 health monitor. The company took the wraps off its second in-house chip, the Marisilicon Y, and the Air Glass 2. The new devices aim to “enrich four Smart Initiatives in smart entertainment, smart productivity, smart health, and smart learning.”

After last year’s successful launch of the first self-developed MariSilicon X NPU, OPPO went on to create its second chip, the new MariSilicon Y SoC. The new audio chip uses the advanced N6RF technology, and it increases the Bluetooth bandwidth by 50% compared to the highest-spec Bluetooth chips on the market. The new N6RF process is developed by TSMC, and thanks to it, the MariSilicon Y has up to 66% less power consumption on a chip that’s 33% smaller computer to the last generation’s 16nm fabrication process.

The chip uses the URLC (Ultra Resolution Lossless Codec) codec technology and a dedicated NPU (Neural Processing Unit) with up to 590 GOPS (Giga billion Operations Per Second) on-device computer power.

The new compression rate of the URLC, combined with the 12Mbps data rate allows OPPO to transmit lossless audio via Bluetooth. The company says it achieves high compression without sacrificing audio quality, unlike LDAC, AptX, and other codecs.

The MariSilicon Y can transmit an impressive 24-bit/192kHz ultra-clear lossless audio through Bluetooth, which is a first. This helps provide users with the benefits of wireless connectivity as a wired connection, opening the possibilities of higher-end wireless audio devices with spatial audio experiences.

To take advantage of the 24-bit/192kHz lossless audio, OPPO developed a Pro Bluetooth Pack, which enables devices to deliver sound via Bluetooth. Judging by the wording, it sounds like it’s an exclusive in-house developed solution, and it’s unclear if it’ll be proprietary, and whether the company with allow other companies to license this technology for third-party wireless earbuds and headphones.

OPPO did share, however, that the MariSilicon Y will support mainstream open encoding formats, such as the LDAC, LHDC, L2DC, L3C, AAC, and SBC. Audio devices equipped with the MariSilicon Y will be compatible with most mainstream devices, allowing users to consume audio without any barriers.

Using AI, the MariSilicon Y will also be able to isolate specific sounds of specific stems in a selected song, such as vocals, drum, bass, and other instruments. Spatial Rendering will also enable users to adjust the sound’s spatial location information after the sound has been isolated. Vocals can be moved closer, and the drums can be placed in the back for a more immersive effect. The company says these have only been possible using “professional multi-track audio engineering files,” and now it’s possible thanks to the AI capabilities of the new chip.

This was only the first day of the Inno Day 2022 event, and we'll likely hear more tomorrow, so make sure to stay tuned to Pocketnow as we bring you live coverage as it happens.