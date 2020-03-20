After the launch of Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earphones, OPPO has launched the Enco M31 wireless neckband-style earphones in India. The product will go on sale on March 30.

Further, the price of the earphones will be revealed on the sale date itself. It will be made available in black and green color options.

The OPPO Enco M31 uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and supports the LDAC Bluetooth codec. The headset uses 9.2mm dynamic drivers, and the neckband is flexible.

As of now, Enco Free and Enco W31 true wireless earphones are selling in the market.