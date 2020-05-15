Android 10 update

OPPO K3 is the latest device to receive the Android 10 update. According to a report, the software update is now rolling out in India.

The OPPO K3 Android 10 update carries software version CPH1955_11_C.02 and the firmware is 467MB in size. It brings changes such as improved system performance and stability.

Further, there’s a fix for an issue where portraits would appear dim and the background would look grey or overexposed when shot in HDR mode. Additionally, it fixes an issue where the audio in iQiyi videos would not play for the first two seconds when you used earphones for playback.

As per the report, the ColorOS 7 update also enables VoWiFi calling, which currently works for users with Airtel or Reliance Jio connections in India.

The OPPO update is rolling out in a staggered manner. More users are expected to receive it in the coming days

Source: PiunikaWeb

You May Also Like

TSMC could soon announce plans for a US factory

TSMC could soon announce its plans to build a factory in the United States to manufacture Apple’s A-series chips
Realme XT

Realme XT starts receiving April security patch

The update also includes a couple of improvements and fixes.

Sony’s Xperia 10, 10 Plus mid-rangers finally get Android 10 update

Android 10 update for the Xperia 10 duo brings features such as gesture-based navigation, live caption, focus mode, and more granular privacy controls.