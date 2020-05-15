OPPO K3 is the latest device to receive the Android 10 update. According to a report, the software update is now rolling out in India.

The OPPO K3 Android 10 update carries software version CPH1955_11_C.02 and the firmware is 467MB in size. It brings changes such as improved system performance and stability.

Further, there’s a fix for an issue where portraits would appear dim and the background would look grey or overexposed when shot in HDR mode. Additionally, it fixes an issue where the audio in iQiyi videos would not play for the first two seconds when you used earphones for playback.

As per the report, the ColorOS 7 update also enables VoWiFi calling, which currently works for users with Airtel or Reliance Jio connections in India.

The OPPO update is rolling out in a staggered manner. More users are expected to receive it in the coming days

Source: PiunikaWeb