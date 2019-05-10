Mid-range OPPO K3 coming soon with pop-up shark fin selfie camera

OPPO is reportedly preparing a mid-range phone dubbed OPPO K3, and its alleged specs have been spilled all over the internet thanks to a Twitter leak. It will allegedly borrow the pop-up shark fin selfie camera from the OPPO Reno (pictured above), with a 16MP sensor for all your selfie needs.

The phone will allegedly feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 resolution, with a “new gen” (whatever that means) optical fingerprint scanner tucked behind it. Taking care of processing power is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, paired with either 6- or 8GB of RAM memory. 128GB of storage is available, and a 3,700mAh battery is taking care of business, with 20W VOOC 3.0 fast charging capabilities.

The camera duo on the back will allegedly consist of a 16MP main shooter, paired with a 2MP unit. Weighing 191gr., the phone will purportedly measure 161.2 x 76 x 9.4 mm, will feature a 3.5mm headphone port, with a full plastic build for the chassis.

While the leak itself is rather extensive, there’s no way to verify the veracity of the report, or the source of it. Treat it with skepticism for now, at least until we hear more about the OPPO K3.