OPPO has announced a timeline for its stable Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rollout for two smartphones. The OPPO K3 and OPPO K5 will be receiving the stable update in May.

While the OPPO K3 users will be able to install the stable update starting May 29, it will be made available to OPPO K5 users on May 20.

The company has also announced the beta update schedule for its Oppo A9, A9x, A11, and other phones.

The OPPO A11 and OPPO A11x will receive the beta update on May 15. Further, the OPPO R15 Dream Mirror Edition will be getting it on May 30. OPPO A9, A9x, and R15 will receive the ColorOS 7 beta update on May 28.

Source: Weibo