Android 10 update

OPPO has announced a timeline for its stable Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rollout for two smartphones. The OPPO K3 and OPPO K5 will be receiving the stable update in May.

While the OPPO K3 users will be able to install the stable update starting May 29, it will be made available to OPPO K5 users on May 20.

The company has also announced the beta update schedule for its Oppo A9, A9x, A11, and other phones.

The OPPO A11 and OPPO A11x will receive the beta update on May 15. Further, the OPPO R15 Dream Mirror Edition will be getting it on May 30. OPPO A9, A9x, and R15 will receive the ColorOS 7 beta update on May 28.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like
iPhone se storage

Can you buy the iPhone SE unlocked?

iPhone SE is currently up for grabs from multiple outlets in the US, but can you buy Apple’s $399 budget phone in the unlocked state?
Nokia 1 Plus

Android 10 (Go Edition) released for Nokia 1 Plus

The update is being rolled out in waves.
Lava Red OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5, 5T OxygenOS Open Beta 2 update brings April security patch

The update is not rolling out as OTA to the Open Beta 1 users.