Upcoming OPPO K1 allegedly pictured

OPPO K1

October 10 is just two days away. OPPO will reportedly unveil a new phone on this date. As a matter of fact, reports claim that the Chinese phone-maker is expected to launch an entirely new family of smartphones. Some rumors are reporting that the first of this new line-up will allegedly be the OPPO K1. It would be the first model of the new, upcoming, K-series of OPPO phones.

Said OPPO K1 smartphone has allegedly leaked in the image you see above. It seems to be concealed in a case which manufacturers always do to protect the looks of the upcoming phone. It’s pretty much like car-manufacturers that are camouflaging the looks of the soon-to-be-released model.

What is visible though is a waterdrop/teardrop notch at the top, minimal bezels on the top and sides, with a smallish chin on the bottom. While the photo itself doesn’t reveal anything, it is still a good indication of the direction OPPO might be heading in. Reports claim that the OPPO K1 could be a cheaper, more affordable version of the OPPO R17 flagship.

Rumor has it the OPPO K1 will pack a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 2,340 x 1,080 resolution, and in-display fingerprint scanner. A 3,500mAh battery should be at its core, powering a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, Adreno 512 GPU, and 4/6GB of RAM and 64/128GB storage configurations. The cameras are expected to be dual at 16- and two megapixels.

