OPPO launched its first smartwatch, the unsurprisingly named OPPO Watch, earlier this year in March. Now, the company has started teasing the launch of yet another smartwatch, which is also called OPPO Watch, but this one will boot a different software altogether compared to its predecessor.

The GIF shared by OPPO clearly mentions Wear OS by Google. To recall, the OPPO Watch that was originally launched in China ran a heavily customized version of ColorOS tailored for the smartwatch. But it appears the OPPO is mainly focusing on the software as a point of differentiation for its next smartwatch, because the overall design looks more or less the same.

We see a familiar display profile with dual-curved edges, and no visible crown or side buttons, further accentuating its clean aesthetics. We also get a glimpse of multiple cutouts at the base for accommodating the optical sensors. And from the looks of it, it appears that OPPO’s upcoming smartwatch will inevitably be compared against the Apple Watch due to the obvious aesthetic similarities.