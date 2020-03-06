OPPO has launched the OPPO Watch following the launch of the Find X2 series. The 46mm version of OPPO Watch uses a 3D flexible hyperboloid display – an industry first for a smartwatch, as claimed by the company.

The OPPO Watch series incorporates the company’s Dual-Chip Endurance System and Watch VOOC Flash Charging technology, which reportedly improves battery life and shorten charging time.

It features a 1.91-inch AMOLED screen with a 72.76% screen-to-body ratio, 402×476 resolution, and 326ppi density. It consists of a 4.5mm aluminum frame. The OPPO Watch can share a phone number with a smartphone or have its own number, either of which can be used for voice calls and Internet access through its eSIM feature.

The Watch can also be used for listening to music and making payments. The company is also offering an internal app store with a variety of third-party apps for social networking, travel, entertainment, and more.

OPPO Watch provides a health monitoring system and various fitness tracking functions through which OPPO hopes to make exercise easier for its users. The watch contains 5 exercise sensors, can monitor a range of exercise scenarios, and is water-resistant to 50 meters, making it easier to incorporate exercise into any lifestyle.

Further, it can constantly monitor heart rate and generate a chart showing heart rate over the past 24 hours. Other functions such as activity and breathing reminders and monthly cycle monitoring for female users are also available.

OPPO Watch has its own Dual-Chip Endurance System that switches between a Snapdragon chip and an Apollo chip depending on power usage mode.

In Smart Mode, the watch reportedly has a 40-hour use time on one charge. In Power Saver Mode, only basic functions such as notifications are enabled, and use time reportedly reaches 21 days on one charge.

A full charge takes 75 minutes, and 15 minutes of charging time reportedly yields a 46% charge, which corresponds to approximately 18 hours of use time

OPPO Watch price:

41mm Aluminum Alloy (Black, White, Pink) – 1499 Yuan (~$216)

46mm Aluminum Alloy (Black, Cream) – 1999 Yuan (~$289)

46mm Stainless Steel – (Black) – 2499 Yuan (~$361)