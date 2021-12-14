OPPO introduces Air Glass at INNO DAY: it can translate, help navigate and more

OPPO announced the OPPO Air Glass today at its INNO DAY 2021 event. The new aR (assisted reality) device comes with OPPO’s self-developed Spark Micro Projector, a “cutting-edge” Micro LED, and an optical waveguide display. The smart glass supports four different user interactions, including touch, voice, head movement, and hand motion.

The OPPO Air Glass is built on the monocle waveguide design, and OPPO calls it as “free-flowing curves”, and it certainly has a minimalist appearance and a lightweight design. OPPO says in the press release that it took inspiration from features, which are light, sleek, and have a curved design. The Air Glass weighs just 30g, and it can be worn just like regular glasses.

The internal side of the frame comes with a magnetic component, which allows the Air Glass to be attached to an additional customized glass frame. The Air Glass is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, and the frame also houses all of the Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, battery, antenna, microphone, and other components. The settings of the Air Glass can be changed using the Smart Glass App on a smartphone or a smartwatch on a device running ColorOS 11 or later.

The self-developer Spark Micro Projector comes with high-transparency glass lenses, which can improve the AR experience. OPPO promises a sharp and bright projector output thanks to the combined waveguide technology that’s used. The Air Glass supports two display modes, a 16-level grayscale and 256-level grayscale, and it can deliver up to 1,400 nits in average brightness.

OPPO Air Glass features

At the most basic level, the OPPO Air Glass allows users to check their calendar, notifications, and health data. There may be even more applications that can be opened and checked in the future.

Navigation

The Air Glass also lets users display navigation information while walking or cycling. Routes can be set on a smartphone, or through voice commands. When it’s all set, the navigation will be provided by Baidu, and it’ll show up on the glasses.

Teleprompter

As the name suggests, this feature allows users to read text on the glass without needing a physical teleprompter to read text. It lets users conduct presentations without needing to pause, and users can change the font size, position, and the control method.

Smart Translation

Smart Translation can display spoken words as text on the Glass’ display. The system can automatically detect the user’s preferred language from the device’s settings, and the translation feature supports Chinese Mandarin-English, Chinese Mandarin-Japanese, and Chinese Mandarin-Korean will be added in the near future.

OPPO Air Glass Avaialibility and Price

The OPPO Air Glass will launch in Q1 2022 in China, and the device will be available in two colors, including Black and White. OPPO will also offer two frame accessories on launch. Sadly, we have no information on whether the OPPO Air Glass will make it outside of China anytime soon, we’ll have to wait to find out more.