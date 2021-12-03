OPPO INNO DAY 2021 event is happening on 14 December

Oppo usually hosts its annual INNO Day event in December, and the company will host its 2021 presentation on December 14-15 in Shenzen, China. The event will take place physically, although Oppo will also hold its first-ever virtual Inno World for those who are unable to travel.

Oppo just announced its upcoming INNO DAY 2021 Event that will take place on December 14-15 in Shenzen, and the company described its event as it will “go down as one of the most interactive online launch events in recent years”. The virtual event will be open to everyone, and you can already register. All users will be able to create their own avatars and visit exhibition halls and invite other users to see easter eggs, and explore the virtual world.

Oppo often likes to showcase exciting and futuristic future devices at the event, and it also announced a rollable concept phone last year. The company also announces brand new products at the event that usually make it on the market, such as AR glasses, smartwatches, and many more products.

On December 14, Oppo will hold its “Innovative Product Launch” event, while the “New Flagship Launch” event will happen on December 15. It’s a clear indication of what to expect from each of the separate events, and we may see some future concepts pop up on the 14th.

Oppo started its INNO DAY event way back in 2019, and it has been going on every year ever since. The company often presents its future strategy and vision for the company moving forward, and we’ll likely hear some key announcements on the performance and some technological achievements.