OPPO headed to the UK, announces January 29 launch event

OPPO fans in the U.K. will be glad to know that the Chinese smartphone-maker is coming to their neck of the woods. Celebrating the event is also the launch of a special Twitter account @OPPOmobileUK. The newly created account was teased by the main OPPO Twitter account together with the January 29 event.

However, no specifics were mentioned. A phone has been teased, which appears to be the R17 Pro. We’ll have to wait until the end of the month to know more, or at least until more specific teasers are being published or invites sent out.

Xiaomi is another major manufacturer that decided to make its appearance in the UK at the end of last year. Xiaomi and OPPO are direct competitors not only in their home market, but wherever both brand phones are present on the market. Customers in the U.K. will have more choice over their future smartphones purchases.

Say hello to @OPPOmobileUK 👋 Be sure to follow them and stay tuned for the official launch event on January 29th! 🇬🇧 — OPPO (@oppo) January 9, 2019