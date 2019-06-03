OPPO shows off in-display selfie camera, Xiaomi too

In-display fingerprint scanners are slowly becoming the norm in smartphones. In an attempt to eliminate bezels and notches, manufacturers are trying to come up with solutions for the rest of the hardware. While the earpiece is easily moved to the top edge, the selfie camera still poses some difficulties. Some are using pop-up cameras, some are using rotating cameras, but OPPO seems to be making progress with in-display selfie camera technology.

As you can see in the video tweeted below by OPPO, a prototype of some sort has an all-screen display. Once the camera app is turned on, a circle illuminates where the selfie camera is, underneath the display. So that people don’t believe it is a hoax, a person is reaching towards the camera, covering it with a finger, which is clearly seen on the display of the device.

Literally hours after OPPO’s tweet below, Xiaomi took it to Twitter that it too has a working solution for an in-display selfie camera, trying to steal OPPO’s thunder. The race is on, and with Chinese manufacturers innovating, it won’t be long until we see similar solutions from Korean smartphone manufacturers as well.

With working prototype in place ready to be shown off as a concept to the world, we can expect a commercially available product, from OPPO and maybe others, towards the second half of the year.

For those seeking the perfect, notchless smartphone screen experience – prepare to be amazed. 📲 You are taking a very first look at our under-display selfie camera technology. RT! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FrqB6RiJaY — OPPO (@oppo) June 3, 2019