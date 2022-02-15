OPPO announces partnership with Hasselblad ahead of Find X5 series launch

OPPO has announced a three-year partnership with camera company Hasselblad. This comes nearly a year after the company announced its partnership with OPPO's now sub-brand OnePlus. OPPO says its partnership with Hasselblad will benefit them and the two companies will co-develop industry-leading camera technologies for its upcoming Find X series, which is said to be Find X5 and Find X5 Pro.

OPPO says OnePlus has hugely benefitted from its partnership with Hasselblad and the two companies have maximized efficiency and improved the camera experience of the users. "OPPO is excited to elevate the strategic partnership to the corporate level for both the OPPO and OnePlus brands," OPPO adds.

"Following the success of OnePlus and Hasselblad’s collaboration in the past year, we are very pleased to see the partnership enter a new stage of development, giving more users around the world a chance to enjoy the legendary Hasselblad mobile imaging experience. Camera color performance has always been a focus for OPPO and a part of Hasselblad’s DNA. We are very excited to be able to explore the future of the Hasselblad Camera for Mobile together. — Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer

The company says it will work with Hasselblad to develop advanced imaging solutions that will provide natural colors and a more refined imaging experience. The company will also benefit from its self-developed imaging MariSilicon X NPU.

"Starting with the software improvements for natural color tuning, the three-year partnership will further enhance the color calibration solution and target to establish the new benchmark for smartphone camera color performance, delivering a consistent natural color performance for OPPO mobile phones to cover all scenarios and across the entire camera system."

OPPO has announced that the first smartphone with Hasselblad Camera for Mobile will be the next generation Find X smartphone. OPPO has confirmed that the next-gen Find X series smartphone will be released in Q1, 2022.

The comany has been known to be working on the Find X5 series for quite a while now. It's rumored to come with a 50MP with f/1.7 aperture. The Find X5 will have a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, while the Pro model could pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Both the models will reportedly have a 5,000 mAh battery, support for 80W fast wired charging, and 50W wireless charging. The smartphones are expected to be unveiled soon.

Source: OPPO