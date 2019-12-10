The latest Inno Day from OPPO was held recently in Shenzhen China, and it gave us a clear idea of everything that’s coming. They have talked about the upcoming OPPO Reno 3, a new AR Glass headset, 5G technologies, and their under-screen selfie camera.

The OPPO Reno 3 will come in a standard 5G version and a Pro version that will also include 5G. These devices have already been teased by a company executive and their specs were leaked recently via TENAA. We’re still waiting for an official launch date, but we believe we won’t have to wait for long. The new AR Glass includes three cameras that include one regular camera, and two fish-eye lenses. It also includes a 3D reconstruction feature, 3D sound, and hand tracking. OPPO also announced a new 5G CPE that will support both mmWave and sub-6Ghz 5G signals thangs to Qualcomm’s X55 modem, and they are both expected to launch in the first quarter of 2020. They also showed their under-screen camera technology once again. This new feature could be the death of the notch, hole punches, and pop-up cameras, but don’t expect it in a smartphone any time soon.

