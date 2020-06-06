OPPO has been pretty busy lately. It has recently announced its Enco Free wireless earbuds. It’s said to be hiring engineers to develop its own chip, and it has also become part of a new alliance that wishes to give Android users an AirDrop like feature. We have also heard rumors suggesting the OPPO was working on a new Smart TV, and today we may have some sort of official confirmation.

The company has recently posted some infographics on its official Weibo page to celebrate one year of its commercial efforts in China. Here we find a TV in a grid of its existing products, not the actual TV, but a stylized depiction of one. The first time that we received rumors of an OPPO smart TV was around the holidays in 2019. We later saw reports claiming that the company was going to launch its first Smart TV in the second half of 2020. OPPO’s sister company Realme has recently launched smart TV’s in India with Android TV and Google Assistant, so we may soon see more information about this new smart TV.

Source GSM Arena