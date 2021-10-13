OPPO showcased its foldable smartphone concept back in the December of 2020. However, we haven’t heard much about the phone’s development ever since. Now a leaker on Weibo, China’s equivalent of Facebook, claims that OPPO is developing its own Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 competitor.

The leaker, known as Digital Chat Station on Weibo, has reported some of the specs of OPPO’s upcoming foldable smartphone. He claims that the smartphone will come with a 7.8-inch to 8-inch display that will support up to a 120Hz refresh rate. He also says that the screen will support up to quad HD resolution. In addition, the smartphone will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 50 MP Sony IMX766 main camera, and a 32MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Check out Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 with Snapdragon 888 SoC and support for S Pen at Samsung's online store! view at samsung

It will reportedly run on OPPO’s new ColorOS 12 — which we went hands-on with just a few days ago. However, he claims that the ColorOS 12 will be based on Android 11, instead of Android 12. He says that the device’s proportions are the same as HUAWEI’s Mate X2. Moreover, the leaker notes that it will support a Galaxy Z Fold 3-like form factor.

If true, OPPO’s foldable will be slightly bigger than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 which has a 7.6-inch display. The 50 MP Sony IMX766 is the same as the one used in OPPO’s Find X3 Pro flagship, meaning the smartphone will go all out in specs. There’s no word on the launch, yet, but if it turns out to be true, would you be interested in buying an OPPO foldable smartphone? Let us know in the comments section below!