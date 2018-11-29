OPPO foldable smartphone coming at MWC 2019

According to a recent report from The Netherlands, OPPO is preparing a foldable smartphone for the end of February next year. Since we know MWC 2019 happens then, we can already prepare for a special event to take place at the Barcelona show. The information published by the Dutch website allegedly comes from Chuck Wang, a product manager with OPPO.

No further details were made public, so we don’t know when exactly will it happen, what the stage of development is, or what product category this OPPO foldable smartphone will be falling into (aka specs). This way OPPO will be joining the ever-growing list of manufacturers to offer such a product. Samsung and Huawei already made their intentions public, and, since this is a trend, we expect more and more to join.

Additionally, Wang also disclosed that OPPO is working on a 5G smartphone. It will be available in Europe in the first half of the year. This is a natural evolution as the other trend in addition to foldable smartphones is 5G, which is inevitable. OPPO is also working on placing a camera behind the screen, employing a punch hole, something that Huawei and Samsung are competing over in terms of who will be the first to the market with such a solution. OPPO, however, is planning for this in 2020.