OPPO foldable smartphone prototype shown off

Now that the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X are official, other manufacturers are showing off their progress and foldable smartphone advancements. OPPO Vice President Brian Shen posted a couple of pictures on Weibo with what appears to be a Mate X-inspired OPPO foldable smartphone prototype. He did mention that say that it will not be shipped out unless there’s a real demand for it.

Design and functionality-wise, it looks to lean more towards Huawei’s approach, rather than Samsung’s. It’s an out-folding concept with a single large flexible OLED panel that wraps around the edge when folded. One side features a thicker part, like on the Mate X, where the cameras are placed, in addition to other hardware.

Now that we’ve seen the two major players, Samsung and Huawei, release their $2,000 plus foldable phones, we can expect other manufacturers to follow suit. Whether we’ll see new designs or not is yet unknown, but the more foldable smartphones out there, the lower the price will eventually get.