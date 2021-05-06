OPPO Find X3 Pro review
OPPO is one smartphone maker from the East that has always managed to impress us with innovative ideas such as motorized camera modules, skyline notification light, and powerful cameras with some neat tricks. Even though the company lost a shot at foldable phone glory to Samsung in the early stages, OPPO apparently hasn’t given up. As per a fresh leak from Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, OPPO is working on a clamshell foldable phone, somewhat similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The leak notes that OPPO’s clamshell-style phone will feature a 7-inch inner foldable panel, while the outer cover display will have a 2-inch diagonal. More importantly, the Chinese smartphone maker is going to rely on an LTPO panel, instead of the traditional LTPS technology. In case you’re wondering, LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) panels allow dynamic refresh rate adjustment, which means the display can change the refresh rate based on on-screen content.

This approach is not only ideal for content consumption but also helps save battery life, especially on phones with a pixel-dense screen. Plus, in the case of a clamshell foldable phone, there is not much room left for using a larger battery, so the LTPO technology will especially come in handy for OPPO’s upcoming phone. Samsung has already used this tech on the Galaxy S21 series, and is helping Apple use the same technology for the iPhone 13 Pro which is rumored to rock a 120Hz display.

OPPO X 2021
The OPPO X 2021 with a rollable display

At the moment, additional details about the upcoming OPPO-branded clamshell foldable are scarce, aside from the fact that it will be targeted at women. While the company’s work on foldable devices remains a mystery, it recently showcased the OPPO X 2021 phone flaunting a motorized rollable display that turns the phone into a mini-tablet with just a swipe gesture alongside the right edge. Even though OPPO presented a working prototype on video, the ambitious device is unlikely to hit the market anytime soon.




I’ve been writing about consumer technology for over three years now, having worked with names such as NDTV and Beebom in the past. Aside from covering the latest news, I’ve reviewed my fair share of devices ranging from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. I also have interviewed tech execs and appeared as a host in YouTube videos talking about the latest and greatest gadgets out there.

