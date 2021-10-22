Earlier this month, we reported that OPPO is developing a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 competitor. Now, a Chinese tipster on Weibo has revealed that we could see OPPO’s first foldable smartphone as soon as next month, i.e., November 2021. However, at the moment, the leaker hasn’t specified if OPPO would call it OPPO Fold or not.

The first rumors of OPPO’s foldable smartphone started earlier this year. Since then, some of the rumored specifications have leaked. The foldable is said to feature Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 like design with an inward folding screen. The display is tipped to be an 8-inch LTPO OLED panel that will support refresh rates of up to 120Hz. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and will run on Android 11, despite the fact that ColorOS 12 — which we went hands-on with just a few days ago — is now available.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Check out Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 with Snapdragon 888 SoC and support for S Pen at Samsung's online store! view at samsung

Other than fast internals, it is said to be coming with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor on the back. It will reportedly feature a fingerprint sensor on the side of the device and will pack “at least” 4500mAh battery which will support 65W fast wired charging. It isn’t known if the device will feature a screen on the outside. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a maximum charging speed of only 25W.

OPPO is also tipped to announce its new Reno 7 series in China next month. The company could announce its first-ever foldable alongside the mid-range smartphone. If OPPO introduces its “Fold” later this year, would you be interested in buying one? What features do you expect from it? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: GizmoChina