OPPO foldable smartphone
Via- Brian Shen on Weibo (2019)

Earlier this month, we reported that OPPO is developing a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 competitor. Now, a Chinese tipster on Weibo has revealed that we could see OPPO’s first foldable smartphone as soon as next month, i.e., November 2021. However, at the moment, the leaker hasn’t specified if OPPO would call it OPPO Fold or not.

The first rumors of OPPO’s foldable smartphone started earlier this year. Since then, some of the rumored specifications have leaked. The foldable is said to feature Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 like design with an inward folding screen. The display is tipped to be an 8-inch LTPO OLED panel that will support refresh rates of up to 120Hz. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 and will run on Android 11, despite the fact that ColorOS 12 — which we went hands-on with just a few days ago — is now available.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
      Check out Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 with Snapdragon 888 SoC and support for S Pen at Samsung's online store!

    Other than fast internals, it is said to be coming with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor on the back. It will reportedly feature a fingerprint sensor on the side of the device and will pack “at least” 4500mAh battery which will support 65W fast wired charging. It isn’t known if the device will feature a screen on the outside. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a maximum charging speed of only 25W.

    OPPO is also tipped to announce its new Reno 7 series in China next month. The company could announce its first-ever foldable alongside the mid-range smartphone. If OPPO introduces its “Fold” later this year, would you be interested in buying one? What features do you expect from it? Let us know in the comments section below!

    Via: GizmoChina




    An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

    Contact: [email protected]

    You May Also Like
    Apple Music Android app on Windows 11
    Apple Music is now available on Windows 11 as an Android app
    You can now take advantage of the Apple Music Android application on Windows 11, albeit you may need to do some extra steps to get it working.
    OnePlus 9 Pro
    OnePlus 9, Samsung Galaxy S21 and more Android devices are on sale
    Check out some of the best deals on Android smartphones available today, starting with the OnePlus 9 series, the Galaxy S21 series, and more
    Galaxy Z Fold 3 sales
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 bundle, Beats Solo3 and more are on sale today
    You can get amazing savings at Amazon.com, where you will find the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 on sale today