OPPO may be working on a foldable flip phone to compete with Galaxy Z Flip 3

A new leak suggests that OPPO may want to take on Samsung and release another foldable device. The new foldable this time would compete against the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a flip form factor, and rumors suggest OPPO could undercut Samsung on price, and offer it even cheaper.

In December last year, OPPO unveiled its first foldable flagship, the OPPO Find N. The Find N came with several improvements over the Galaxy Z Fold 3, namely, the less noticeable crease, better hinge mechanism, more usable form factor both when folded and unfolded. The Find N is also cheaper, but sadly, it won’t be available outside of China.

A new leak (via 91Mobiles) suggests that OPPO may have already started working on its first flip foldable smartphone, which could be released sometime in Q3, 2022. We expect the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4 to be announced sometime in August, it appears possible we may see a new foldable from OPPO. The device's name hasn’t been finalized yet, and it’s unclear if it’ll be branded under the Find Series. OPPO is also reportedly working on the successor of the OPPO Find N, but it’s too early for rumors, and we’ll likely hear more in the coming months until the end of the year.

The new OPPO flip phone could have a more minimal and less noticeable screen crease in the middle, a better hinge mechanism that folds shut, flagship display and processor. Price is expected to be less than the already very competitive $999, the price at which the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 launched, but it remains to be seen if the device will be sold outside of China.

What are your thoughts about OPPO taking the foldable smartphone market more seriously, and possibly releasing an even more affordable device to the Samsung Galaxy Series? Let us know in the comments!