OPPO will announce the first smartphone with Gorilla Glass 6

Corning announced its latest Gorilla Glass 6 on July 19. According to the manufacturer, this version of the glass is a huge improvement over Gorilla Glass 5. It is not only tougher (survived 15 drops from 1 meter onto rough surfaces), but offers optical clarity, touch sensitivity, scratch resistance, efficient wireless charging and enhanced durability.

We were wondering who will unveil the first smartphone, and when, with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6. We have our answer, straight from the horse’s mouth. OPPO will be the manufacturer that will announce the first Gorilla Glass 6 protected smartphone. Said announcement is going to happen, according to the press release, in the coming weeks.

We know OPPO has been teasing the F9 and the F9 Pro for quite some time on its Indian website and social media. Still, the “selfie expert, as good as it will be, isn’t regarded as a flagship. “OPPO’s new flagship model will provide consumers, who depend on their smartphone for every interaction in their digital lives, increased protection against multiple drops“, said John Bayne, vice president and general manager at Corning Gorilla Glass.

The only flagship we can think of, at the moment, to be unveiled soon by OPPO is the R17 (and the R17 Pro). Little is known about the phone, except that the OPPO R17 Pro might bring a whopping 10GB of RAM to the table, and that is should arrive in August. That, and the render you see above, which indicates the existence of a behind-the-screen fingerprint scanner.