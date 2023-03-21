OPPO unveiled the Find X6 and Find X6 Pro series of smartphones in China. The latest Find X6 Pro comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a triple rear camera setup with a large 1-inch sensor, and the upgraded 100W SuperVOOC charging solution to keep the lights on. The device also sports one of the brightest displays we’ve ever seen on a smartphone, and here’s everything you need to know about the price, specs, and availability.

Pricing & Availability

OPPO unveiled the device on March 21, and revealed that the Find X6 Pro would be available in China only. The 16GB memory with 256GB model will retail for CNY 6,499 (~$770), while the 16/512GB model will go for CNY 6,999 (~$830). OPPO says a 12/256GB model will also be available in Black and Green colors from CNY 5,999 (~$710). The flagship will go on sale in China on March 24, 2023.

Colors

When it comes to colors, OPPO confirmed that the 16/256GB and 16/512GB models would be available in Brown, Green, and Black colorways. However, the 12/256GB variant would only be sold in Black and Green colors.

Technical Specifications

Category OPPO Find X6 Pro Dimensions 6.48 x 3.00 x 0.35 in (164.8mm × 76.2mm × 9.1mm) Weight 7.61oz (216g) Build Gorilla Glass 5 back

Aluminium frame

IP68 dust and water resistance Display 6.82-inch AMOLED with LTPO

1440 x 3168-pixel resolution

19:8:9 aspect ratio

510 PPI

120Hz refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz)

240Hz touch sampling rate

HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

2500 nits peak brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory & Storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

16GB RAM + 256GB storage

16GB RAM + 512TB storage LPDDR5X UFS 4.0

Rear Cameras Primary : 50 MP wide, Sony IMX989, f/1.8, 1-inch, OIS, 23mm, PDAF

: 50 MP wide, Sony IMX989, f/1.8, 1-inch, OIS, 23mm, PDAF Ultra-wide : 50 MP, Sony IMX890, f/2.2, 1/1.56-inch, 15mm, PDAF

: 50 MP, Sony IMX890, f/2.2, 1/1.56-inch, 15mm, PDAF Periscope : 50 MP, Sony IMX890, f/2.6, 1/1.56-inch, 65mm, 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, 120x digital zoom, PDAF MariSilicon X NPU

: 50 MP, Sony IMX890, f/2.6, 1/1.56-inch, 65mm, 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, 120x digital zoom, PDAF Front Camera 32 MP, Sony IMX709, f/2.4, 21mm, AF Security Under-display fingerprint scanner Connectivity 5G, LTE, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, IR Ports USB Type-C 3.1 Battery 5,000 mAh

100W wired, SUPERVOOC (0-100% charge in 30 minutes, advertised)

50W wireless, AIRVOOC (0-100% charge in 51 minutes, advertised)

10W reverse wireless charging Operating System ColorOS 13.1 (based on Android 13) Colors 12/256GB comes in Black and Green colors.

16/256GB and 16/512GB models come in Brown, Green, and Black. Price From CNY 5,999 (~$710)

Design

The design of the new OPPO Find X6 Pro is drastically different from the one we’ve seen on its predecessor, the Find X5 Pro. For starters, the Find X6 Pro is now slightly wider, taller, and thicker, which helps accommodate the larger screen, but more on that in display section. As for the back, the Find X6 Pro features a completely redesigned camera setup. Instead of housing the camera module on the top left side, the device opts for a centered circular module that takes up the topmost half of the phone.

The camera module still has a slight curvature, making the device feel better in hand, but it’s less aggressive and less seamless than the one we saw in 2022.

When it comes to the rest of the device, the OPPO Find X6 Pro looks nearly identical to its predecessor. It contains the power button on the right, with the volume rocker on the left. The phone also sports stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Active Privacy Protection for voice calls. The only nitpick I can find is that the back glass is covered by Gorilla Glass 5, which is rather old at this point – it was introduced in 2016 – while the front is covered by Gorilla Glass Victus 2. That said, both should hold up well against scratches and general use.

Display

OPPO upgraded the display on the Find X6 Pro, which now comes with a 6.82-inch AMOLED screen with LTPO. It supports 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and it has a peak brightness of 2500 nits. You read that right; the Find X6 Pro has one of the brightest screens on a smartphone yet. The device also has 240Hz tough sampling rate for a more responsive experience when using the device and playing games. It has a resolution of 1440 x 3168, resulting in a 510 PPI display.

Sunlight visibility should no longer be an issue, and it should be an excellent device for watching HDR10/+ and Dolby Vision content on the go. It should be noted that HDR content will cap out at 2200 nits of brightness.

The large display also comes with a slight curvature on the left and right sides, providing a seamless and immersive experience. There are thin bezels on the top and bottom, and the screen also has a top-centered punch-hole cutout for the 32MP selfie shooter.

Software

The OPPO Find X6 Pro has the latest ColorOS 13.1 update, based on Android 13. The latest software version has new design changes, widgets, larger folders, and wallpapers. There are also changes to the Always-on Display and other user interface elements, and all the new features we’ve already seen in Android 13.

Processor, RAM, and Storage

Like all new smartphones, the OPPO Find X6 Pro sports the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship chipset. The SoC has one prime core clocked at 3.18GHz. Four performance clocked at 2.8GHz, and three efficient cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The device also uses 12/16GB of LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 for storage.

It supports 5G, LTE, as well as Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC. It also has an IR sensor on the top, support remote-control features to control TVs and other devices.

Camera

The Find X6 Pro uses OPPO’s own MariSilicon X imaging NPU, as well as the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to capture and process images and videos. The primary sensor features a 50MP Sony IMX989 sensor with OIS. It’s a massive 1-inch sensor with f/1.8 and PDAF. The new main shooter can capture more light, producing higher-quality photos in nearly all environments, be it dark or bright.

The secondary camera is an ultrawide, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor. Likewise, it features OIS, a 1/1.56-inch f/2.2 sensor with a 15mm lens. It’s one of the largest wide-angle cameras to this date, with a 110-degree field of view. The third sensor is another 50MP camera with IMX890 lens. This time, it’s a periscope telephoto camera. It features a 1/1.56-inch sensor with f/2.6 and 65mm lens. It’s capable of 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and 120x digital zoom. It’s one of the largest telephoto sensors on the market in a smartphone, and OPPO claims it’ll also perform well in low-light environments.

Battery

The battery department has never been an issue for any premium device from OPPO, and the new Find X6 Pro has a lot of bragging rights. For starters, the device comes with a large 5,000 mAh battery. The company claims its battery can do 1600 charge cycles and retain 80% of its capacity after four years.

As for charging, the Find X6 Pro supports everything you’d want in a modern smartphone. It supports 100W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging, and OPPO says it can go from zero to 100% in just 30 minutes. The device also supports 18W PD (Power Delivery) charging. Additionally, wireless charging is still here. It supports 50W AIRVOOC fast wireless charging, with OPPO claiming it can go from zero to 100% in just 51 minutes. The phone is also compatible with Qi wireless charging and supports 10W reverse wireless charging.

FAQ

Q: What's in the box?

The OPPO Find X6 Pro comes with the user manuals, a SIM ejector pin, a fast charging power adapter, a USB-A to USB-C cable, and a case.