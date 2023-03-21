OPPO has finally introduced its flagship smartphone of 2023, the OPPO Find X6 Pro. With high-end specifications such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 1-inch primary camera sensor, 100W SuperVOOC charging, and an incredibly bright display, the OPPO Find X6 Pro is set to challenge other top flagship smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In this comparison guide, we'll take a look at how the Find X6 Pro stacks up against its competitors in the flagship smartphone market.

OPPO Find X6 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Specs Comparison

Category OPPO Find X6 Pro Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Google Pixel 7 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max Operating System ColorOS 13.1 (based on Android 13) One UI 5.1 (based on Android 13) Android 13 iOS 16 Display 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED, 1440 x 3168-pixel resolution, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 1440 x 3088-pixel resolution, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.7-inch AMOLED, 1440 x 3120-pixel resolution, 120Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, Ceramic Shield Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor G2 Apple A16 Bionic Memory 12/16GB 8/12GB 12GB Up to 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear Cameras Primary : 50 MP wide, f/1.8, 1-inch, OIS, PDAF

: 50 MP wide, f/1.8, 1-inch, OIS, PDAF Ultra-wide : 50 MP, f/2.2, 1/1.56-inch, PDAF

: 50 MP, f/2.2, 1/1.56-inch, PDAF Periscope: 50 MP, f/2.6, 1/1.56-inch, 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, 120x digital zoom, PDAF Primary : 200 MP wide, f/1.7, 85-degree FoV, OIS, HDR, Laser AF

: 200 MP wide, f/1.7, 85-degree FoV, OIS, HDR, Laser AF Ultra-wide : 12 MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV

: 12 MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV Telephoto : 10 MP, f/2.4, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

: 10 MP, f/2.4, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom Periscope: 10 MP, f/4.9, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom Primary : 50 MP wide, f/1.85, OIS, HDR

: 50 MP wide, f/1.85, OIS, HDR Ultra-wide : 12 MP, f/2.2, 126-degree FoV, 1.25 μm

: 12 MP, f/2.2, 126-degree FoV, 1.25 μm Telephoto: 48 MP, f/3.5, 5x optical zoom Primary : 48 MP, f/1.78, wide, OIS, HDR

: 48 MP, f/1.78, wide, OIS, HDR Ultra-wide : 12 MP, f/2.2, 140-degree FoV, HDR

: 12 MP, f/2.2, 140-degree FoV, HDR Telephoto : 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

: 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom LiDAR sensor Front Camera 32 MP, f/2.4, AF 12 MP, f/2.2, 80-degree FoV, AF 10.8 MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 93-degree FoV 12 MP, f/1.9, HDR Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, IR 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Battery 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh 4,323 mAh Charging 100W wired

50W wireless AIRVOOC

10W reverse wireless charging 45W wired

15W wireless

5W reverse wireless charging 30W Wired Charging

Fast wireless charging

5W reverse wireless charging 23W wired

15W MagSafe wireless charging

10W Qi wireless charging Ports USB-C USB-C USB-C Lightning Port Security Under-display Fingerprint scanner, Face Recognition, PIN, Pattern, Password Under-display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Under-display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Face Unlock (Face ID), PIN, Pattern, Password Colors Brown, Green, and Black Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender & Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, Red Obsidian, Snow, Hazel Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Price From CNY 5,999 (~ €810, $870) From $1,199.99 From $899 From $1,099

Based on the specs comparison, it's clear that each of these smartphones promises a remarkable user experience, regardless of the choice you make. Nonetheless, for the purpose of this article, let's take a close look at how the OPPO Find X6 Pro fares against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Pixel 7 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Design and Build

Starting with the design, it is quite evident that all the smartphones boast an eye-catching design. The OPPO Find X6 Pro stands out with its large, circular camera module situated in the center. The iPhone 14 Pro Max also features a substantial camera module, but it's tucked in the top left corner of the back. The Pixel 7 Pro also features a big camera bar that runs horizontally across the back of the smartphone. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features individual cutouts for its camera senors, unlike the other smartphones in this comparison guide.

In terms of durability, it is worth noting that all the four smartphones feature an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. However, there is a difference when it comes to the type of glass used. While the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for both front and back glass, the Pixel 7 Pro uses older generation Gorilla Glass Victus. The OPPO Find X6 Pro, on the other hand, used Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for the front but relies on the eight-year-old Gorilla Glass 5 for the back. The iPhone 14 Pro Max uses the company's proprietary Ceramic Shield protective cover.

Moving on to color options, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra stands out with eight different color options, while the other smartphones have fewer choices. The Pixel 7 Pro is available in white, black, and hazel, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max comes in four toned down colors. The OPPO Find X6 Pro comes in brown, green, and black for its higher storage models, with only black and green available for its base model. It is, however, worth noting that the brown colorway of the Find X6 Pro features a vegan leather back, while the other options feature a glass back.

Display

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Source: Pocketnow / Adam Z. Lein

Turning our attention to the display, all the smartphones in this comparison boast a huge 6.7-6.8 inches screen, complete with premium features such as AMOLED/OLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, high resolution, and HDR10+. One key area where the OPPO Find X6 Pro stands out is in terms of 'peak brightness,' with this display going up to 2,500 nits. This makes the Find X6 Pro one of the brightest screens on a smartphone yet.

The Pixel 7 Pro boasts a 'true' curved display, whereas the Find X6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra feature a subtle curve that enables users to operate them effortlessly with a single hand and avoid accidental touches. In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro Max features a fully flat display.

One thing that sets the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra apart is the support for S-Pen. This built-in stylus can be used for a range of tasks, including note-taking, photo editing, and more. This feature is not available on other smartphones mentioned in this comparison guide. However, if the support for stylus is not a deal-breaker for you, you find much difference in the quality of the display of these smartphones as all of them offer a satisfactory experience.

Performance

In terms of performance, these smartphones are all highly capable and won't leave you disappointed. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is powered by the best-in-industry A16 Bionic chipset, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and OPPO Find X6 Pro are equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor from Qualcomm. Though it is worth noting that the S23 Ultra uses a slightly overclocked variant — though the difference in day-to-day use will be negligible.

The Pixel 7 Pro uses Google's custom Tensor G2 chipset, which may not be the best in terms of performance, but it provides a plethora of AI/ML features. These features include offline Google Assistant voice typing, Live HDR, offline translations, and exclusive photo-editing capabilities, making it an excellent choice for productivity tasks. However, it may fall short in terms of gaming performance. Therefore, if gaming is a priority, we recommend considering other smartphones on this list.

All of these smartphones are equipped with a sufficient amount of RAM and storage, the latest operating systems, and high-end connectivity options that are suitable for the demands of the modern world.

Camera Hardware

Taking a look at the camera hardware, all of these smartphones are equipped with high-end components that deliver impressive results. The OPPO Find X6 Pro is equipped with a massive 1-inch 50MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP periscope lens. Thanks to the impressive camera hardware and the MariSilicon X imaging NPU, OPPO claims that the Find X6 Pro can capture more light and produce superior quality photos in various settings. Additionally, the telephoto lens offers 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and 120x digital zoom, and OPPO assures users that the Find X6 Pro will excel in low-light environments.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with a 200MP primary sensor, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, a 10MP optical periscope camera with 3-10X optical zoom, and another telephoto camera with OIS and 3x zoom capabilities. While the primary camera's megapixel count is impressive, the real standout feature of the Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera is its ability to zoom up to 100x. We have been really impressed with the camera quality of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra since its release:

The Google Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max both incorporate a triple-camera module with high megapixel sensors. As with the previous generation Apple and Google smartphones, both of these devices offer a dependable camera setup that can capture exceptional photos in various environments. However, if video recording is your priority, the iPhone 14 Pro Max outshines the other smartphones on this list, though Android flagship smartphones are also rapidly improving in this area.

Battery & Charging

In terms of battery capacity, all the smartphones on this list boast battery cells that should provide enough power to last through a full day of use, although actual battery life will depend on usage. Though when it comes to charging, the OPPO Find X6 Pro leaves the other smartphones in the dust with its 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes the second place with its 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging speed. Although the Pixel 7 Pro's 30W fast charging may seem slower by comparison, it still outpaces the 23W wired charging available on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Additionally, unlike the other three smartphones, the iPhone 14 Pro Max lacks support for reverse wireless charging.