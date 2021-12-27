Report: OPPO's upcoming Find X series could be called Find X5, to contain three models

OPPO's Find X series has always been unique. The last-generation Find X3 Pro brought a unique microscopic camera with it. According to the rumors, OPPO is working on the next-gen OPPO Find X series smartphone and instead of calling it Find X4, leaks suggest that OPPO will call it OPPO Find X5.

While the company has already announced that one OPPO Find X5 model will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC and another one will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000, leaker Digital Chat Station has revealed that the lineup would, in fact, contain three models. The chipset of the third smartphone is still unknown.

Interestingly, the leaker has also revealed that the smartphone series will be called Find X5 and not Find X4. It's probably due to the fact that number "4" is considered a bad omen in China — the same reason why we never saw a OnePlus 4. The next-gen Find X5 is considered to be a minima upgrade over the Find X3 series. The phone will reportedly boast only improved internals and faster-charging speed and no design change.

OPPO clamshell-style foldable in works

OPPO debuted its first foldable smartphone, the OPPO Find N, earlier this month. The smartphone from OPPO claims to feature a better hinge over the Galaxy Z Fold series which results in less-crease on the display, according to OPPO. However, it seems that only one foldable isn't enough for OPPO.

According to the same leaker, OPPO is also working on a "horizontal hinge" foldable display smartphone which would compete against the recently launched HUAWEI P50 Pocket and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Not a lot about OPPO's clamshell-style foldable is known right now, but we expect more information to leak in the coming days. What are your expectations from OPPO's upcoming foldable and the Find X5 series? Let us know in the comments section below!

