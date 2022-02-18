OPPO Find X5 series specifications leak in full ahead of the announcement

We’ve seen render images and even some specifications leaked of the upcoming OPPO Find X5 series in the past few weeks, but today’s leak gives us the best look yet at the new flagship devices from the Chinese giant. The new devices will have powerful specifications, and the Find X5 Pro will be the company’s most premium flagship yet.

A popular leaker called TechInsider, formerly known as SnoopyTech, has shared the entire specifications for the upcoming OPPO Find X5 series of flagship devices. The new OPPO Find X5 series will consist of the OPPO Find X5, Find X5 Pro, and a more affordable Find X5 Lite. The new devices are expected to be officially announced on February 24.

The company is also expected to launch a pair of new wireless earbuds, a new smartwatch, and likely the first OPPO tablet called, OPPO Pad, which leaked earlier today.

OPPO Find X5 Specifications

OPPO Find X5 will have a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz. The resolution will be 1080 x 2400 with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The rear camera setup will consist of three sensors, including a 50MP primary, another 50MP, and a 13MP. The front selfie camera will be a 32MP unit.

The Find X5 will have a 4,800 mAh battery, and it will support 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging, and AirVOOC 30W fast wireless charging. The device will also have an IP54 rating, and it’ll come with ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 12.

OPPO Find X5 Pro Specifications

TechInsider also shared information of the most powerful flagship from OPPO. The Find X5 Pro will have a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1440 x 3216, and 120Hz refresh rate. It will also have a 32MP selfie camera. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and it will have 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. We also already know that it will have a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP secondary, and a third 13MP sensor on the back. The camera will also have the MariSilicon X NPU processor to improve the image quality.

The OPPO Find X5 Pro will have an IP68 water and dust certification, and it will have a beefy 5,000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging, and AirVOOC 30W fast wireless charging.

OPPO Find X5 Lite Specifications

The OPPO Find X5 Lite will reportedly have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 resolution and 90Hz, and it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. It’ll have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It’ll have a 64MP f/1.7 primary camera, an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and an additional 2MP sensor. The selfie camera will be a 32MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It’ll feature IPX4 rating, and come with 65W Super VOOC fast charging to juice up the 4,500 mAh battery.