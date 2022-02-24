OPPO Find X5 series announced at MWC 2022

After months and months of anticipation, OPPO has finally unveiled the Find X5 series at the MWC 2022 event in Barcelona. The new OPPO Find X5 series consists of two smartphones: Find X5 and the high-end Find X5 Pro. The new smartphones from OPPO feature the company's first MariSilicon X imaging NPU unit, along with premium design, display, and internals. Here's everything you need to know about the OPPO Find X5 series.

Both OPPO Find X5 and Find X5 Pro feature a design similar to the previous generation Find X3 series. It still comes with a seamless back design which means there's no camera cutout. The back is now made out of ceramic and now hosts 'Hasselblad' branding as well in addition to OPPO's own. OPPO says the ceramic glass panel allows for better durability and heat dissipation.

On the front, OPPO Find X5 Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED with WQHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate support. OPPO says the display covers up to 100% P3 color gamut and displays more than 1 billion colors. It also features multi-brightness color calibration and 8192 levels of screen dimming which allows for better visibility in sunlight and less strain on the eyes at the same time.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor and also comes with OPPO's own MariSilicon X NPU which the company launched at the INNO DAY 2021 event last year. We'll learn more about the NPU in the camera section below. Here are the specs of OPPO Find X5 and Find X5 Pro:

Category OPPO Find X5 Pro OPPO Find X5 Display 6.7-inch, AMOLED, WQHD+, 120Hz 6.5-inch, AMOLED, 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 + MariSilicon X Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 + MariSilicon X Rear Camera 1 50MP 50MP Rear Camera 2 50MP 50MP Rear Camera 3 13MP 5x zoom 13MP 5x zoom Material Ceramic back Frosted, matte glass back Operating System ColorOS 12.1 (Android 12) ColorOS 12.1 (Android 12) Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Battery 5,000 mAh NA Charging (Wired) 80W 80W Charging (Wireless) 50W 30W Colors Ceramic White and Glaze Black Black and White

OPPO Find X5 series: Camera

OPPO talked extensively about the camera on the Find X5 Pro during the smartphone's announcement. The company says OPPO Find X5 Pro features modern sophistication and a world-first imaging experience. The Find X5 series overcomes smartphone video capture’s greatest challenge – nighttime recording, as per OPPO. The MariSilicon X NPU allows the smartphone to hand over all the ISP work to the 6nm chipset. OPPO says the chipset's AI noise reduction (AINR) algorithm allows the camera system to remove all the noise from the nighttime photos and videos.

As for the actual camera setup, the Find X5 Pro features 50MP SONY IMX766 sensors for both wide and ultra-wide cameras. The primary camera features five-axis OIS that results in better and stabilized shots. OPPO says it worked with SONY to customize the IMX709 sensor for the front camera. The company says the front camera can take better than ever shots, with more texture and more accurate color reproduction — even in challenging light conditions. Of course, the company also worked with Hasselblad for Natural Color Calibration. Check out some of the sample shots shared by OPPO that are captured by the Find X5 Pro.

OPPO Find X5 series: Price and Availability

Unfortunately, OPPO hasn't shared any details regarding this as of this moment. The exact pricing and availability details are expected to be shared at a later date and we’ll update this article to reflect that.

OPPO also announced Enco X2 wireless earbuds along with the Find X5 series. You can learn more about the new wireless earbuds here.