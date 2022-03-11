OPPO Find X5 & X5 Pro now available for pre-order in the UK

OPPO revealed its Find X5 and Find X5 Pro just a few days ago, and now the flagship smartphone from OPPO is available for pre-order in the UK. The Find X5 series from OPPO comes with flagship specs, a pro-grade camera system, premium material, and design, and if this is not enough to convince you to place a pre-order, OPPO is offering freebies, including free TWS earphones, smartphone, and wireless charger worth £373 with the pre-orders.

OPPO has priced Find X5 at £749 and Find X5 Pro at £1049 in the United Kingdom. If you place a pre-order for the smartphone before March 23, 2022, you'll be eligible to receive the Ultimate Smart Kit from OPPO. This smart kit from OPPO is worth £373 and contains a number of useful smartphone accessories. The company is offering a 50W AirVOOC Wireless Charger Stand, Enco X Earbuds, OPPO Watch Free, and Kevlar Aramid case for free along with OPPO Find X5 pre-orders.

OPPO Find X5 Pre-Order Bundle Freebies worth £373 OPPO Find X5 series pre-orders are here. On the pre-order of OPPO Find X5 and X5 Pro, you'll receive a 50W wireless charger, Enco X, OPPO Watch Free, and cases for the smartphone for free. Check out the pre-order deals using the link given below.

To claim the Ultimate Smart Kit, you need to pre-order the smartphone before March 23. Then, after you receive your OPPO Find X5 unit, you'll need to go to OPPO's website wherein you'll have to submit proof of purchase and you'll be eligible to receive the freebies. OPPO says freebies will reach you within 28 days after verifying.