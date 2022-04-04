OPPO Find X5 Pro+ could be in the works

OPPO announced its Find X5 series not so long ago. The new flagship series from OPPO features the company's own first ISP sensor, flagship-grade internals, and much more. Now, according to a leak from a Chinese tipster, OPPO could be working on a more powerful version of OPPO Find X5 Pro called Find X5 Pro+.

As per the tipster, the Find X5 Pro+ will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED E6 curved edge display which will boast features like QHD+ resolution and support for 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. In comparison to the Pro, the screen will be a little bit bigger and the resolution also seems to be better. The display will be protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus.

The tipster also claims that the upcoming smartphone will still be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 + chipset. Qualcomm is reportedly releasing a new version of the flagship chipset called Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ in May with better heat efficiency. It appears that OPPO's Find X5 Pro+ will also be powered by the same chipset. Other than this, the Find X5 Pro+ will be equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Talking about the battery, the tipster claims that the Find X5 Pro+ will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that will support 150W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The smartphone will run on ColorOS 12.1, based on Android 12, out of the box. The phone will reportedly be priced around the $1,100 mark.

OPPO Find X5 Pro+ rumored specs

Category Realme GT2 Pro Display 6.78-inch, QHD+ AMOLED E6, 1-120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus Memory 12/16GB Storage 256/512GB (UFS 3.1) Rear Cameras 50MP Sony IMX789 primary + 50MP Sony IMX766 Ultra-wide + 64MP Periscope lens Front Camera 32MP Sony IMX709 Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, 4G LTE Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 150W wired + 50W wireless Dust and water resistance IP68 Operating System ColorOS 12.1 (Android 12) Rumored Starting Price $1,100

What are your thoughts on the rumored OPPO Find X5 Pro+ specs? Would you be interested in buying this device at the steep price of $1,100? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: GizmoChina