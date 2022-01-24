OPPO Find X5 Pro allegedly caught in the wild

We have new leaks of what seems to be the upcoming OPPO Find X5 Pro. The latest leaked images could confirm previous leaks that already allowed the world to see the possible design of the device. These new images also suggest that the device will feature Hasselblad cameras and a stunning reflective back.

Rumors suggest that the new OPPO Find X5 Pro will launch next month, so getting more information and leaks of the upcoming device is not strange. The latest leaks show us what seems to be the OPPO Find X5 Pro on a glossy reflective finish that looks beautiful, even though I’m almost sure that this finish will be a fingerprint and smudge magnet.

Whatever the case, the new images don’t reveal anything we haven’t already seen, as previous leaks already showed us the OPPO Find X5 Pro on what seems to be a Ceramic White variant. However, the previous leak also revealed that OPPO’s new flagship might feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen processor, a 2K LTPO 2.0 display capable of 120Hz refresh rates, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Color OS 12.1.

In addition, the device also reveals the “Powered by MariSilicon” text on the camera module. Furthermore, the Hasselblad logo is next to the OPPO branding on the lower right corner of the back of the device. MariSilicon X is OPPO’s neural processing unit that was announced back in December, which is expected to significantly enhance the quality of photos and videos captured by this device. It is also believed that the OPPO Find X5 Pro will feature a 5,000mAh battery that will support up to 80-watt wired charging and 50-watt wireless charging.

Via: GSM Arena