OPPO Find X5 may share the spotlight with a new tablet, watch and more

OPPO recently announced the official date for the launch of the new OPPO Find X5 series, which is scheduled to take place in just one week. However, it seems that OPPO wants to launch more devices alongside the Find X5 series, as a teaser posted reveals several new products that may also be joining in on the action.

According to recent information found on Weibo, the new OPPO Find X5 will arrive with some interesting company. The new flagship device will launch on February 24, which means that we only have to wait one more week to get every single detail about the upcoming series. The post reveals that “There is more than one flagship, and each one is worth looking forward to.”

However, this post also includes a teaser poster that reveals several other products. These new devices seem to be a new smartwatch, a tablet, and a pair of earbuds inside their charging case. There is no further information found in the image, but it is believed that the new tablet may be the rumored OPPO tablet that surfaced in August last year. The smartwatch may be a successor of the OPPO Watch 2 that was launched back in July, while the earbuds may be the new Enco X2 TWS earphones that leaked last month.

The new OPPO Find X5 series may arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and the company’s MariSilicon X NPU, which was announced during INNO DAY 2021. We are also expecting to see a 2K LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rates, up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a primary camera with a 50MP shooter, which will produce 12.6MP pixel-binned images. Rumors also suggest it will feature a massive 5,000mAh battery and support for 80W fast wired charging.

Source: Weibo

Via: GSM Arena