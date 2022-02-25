OPPO Find X5 Lite joins the Find X5 Pro to complete the product family

Along with OPPO Find X5 and Find X5 Pro, OPPO also announced the Find X5 Lite smartphone. It's the lower-end smartphone of OPPO's 2022 flagship series. It comes with a few differences from the other two OPPO Find X5 smartphones to keep the price low. Read along and learn more about OPPO's first Android tablet.

We had been hearing about the OPPO Find X5 Lite for quite some time now. The phone was supposedly called Find X5 SE internally, but it has been introduced under the moniker of OPPO Find X5 Lite in Europe. In reality, it's the same smartphone as the Reno7 5G but with a different name.

Find X5 Lite has a 6.43-inch display upfront. It has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and the smartphone supports up to 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. OPPO says the Find X5 Lite only features DCI-P3 coverage of up to only 76%, but the smartphone supports HDR10+ content playback. The display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5.

Towards the top left of the display is the smartphone's punch-hole selfie camera. It is a 32MP camera sensor that boasts up to 85° FoV. Talking about the camera, the back of the smartphone has a triple-camera setup. Unlike the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro's dual SONY IMX766 sensors, the Find X5 Lite has a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. There is no 4K Ultra Night mode for video due to the lack of the MariSilicon X chipset.

Powering the OPPO Find X5 Lite is MediaTek's Dimensity 900 chipset. It is a 6nm node process-based chipset that has two ARM Cortex A78 cores clocked at 2.4GHz and six ARM Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone does not support expandable MicroSD.

OPPO Find X5 Lite Specs

Category OPPO Find X5 Lite Display 6.43-inch, 1,080 x 2,400, 90Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900, No MariSilicon X Memory 8GB Storage 256GB Expandable Storage No Rear Camera 64 MP (main) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro) Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,500 mAh Charging 65W Operating System ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 Material Gorilla Glass 5 Price €480

Find X5 Lite comes with a 4,500 mAh battery. It doesn't support 80W fast charging like the other two siblings, but it comes with a respectable 65W fast charging support. OPPO says a 5-minute charge will provide you enough power for 2 hours of play. The phone runs on the latest ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

OPPO Find X5 Lite will be available in two colors: Starry Black and Startrails Blue. It has been priced at €480 in the European market. For now, OPPO hasn't provided us with the exact availability details yet. We’ll update this article as and when the information is available.

Via: GSMArena