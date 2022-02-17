OPPO shows off Find X5 series design, to launch on February 24

OPPO has officially announced that it will launch its next-gen Find X smartphone, the OPPO OPPO Find X5 series, at its MWC event. The launch will take place on February 24 at 11:00 GMT (6:00 PM ET) and you'll be able to live stream it on OPPO's official channel.

Along with announcing the event, OPPO has also revealed some of the specs of the smartphone. OPPO says its upcoming Find X5 series will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen1. It will also take advantage of the company's own MariSilicon X NPU, which OPPO revealed at its INNO DAY event in 2021. The ISP features real-time RAW processing and many AI features.

OPPO has also showcased the back design of the Find X5 smartphone. The Find X5 series will come with a different camera design than the Find X3 series. The images show off the Hasselblad branding as well — which the company announced recently. OPPO says the smartphone series comes with a "futuristic flagship design" made from a "beautifully unique ceramic material."

Previous rumors have suggested that the smartphone series will come with a 2K LTPO 2.0 display capable of 120Hz refresh rates, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Color OS 12.1. The main sensor will be a 50MP sensor which will produce 12.6MP pixel-binned images. The sensors are expected to boast both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). Other rumored features will include a 5,000 mAh battery and support 80W fast wired charging.

We'll get to know more about the OPPO Find X5 series on February 24th.

Source: OPPO