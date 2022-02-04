OPPO Find X5 and Find X5 Pro get certified, here are the camera details

OPPO’s new flagships are rumored to launch in China later this month, and new information keeps appearing about the Find X5 and Find X5 Pro premium devices. Some rumors suggest there may be a Lite variant, which could launch later this year. While we’re waiting for the new premium devices to release, we have some new information on the camera specifications.

We’ve seen that the OPPO Find X5 Pro may receive a Hasselblad treatment after the OnePlus 10 Pro, and new leaks confirm some of the previously seen camera specifications. Both devices have recently been certified, which revealed some important information (via MySmartPrice).

The OPPO Find X5 will have a 50MP primary camera, which will reportedly produce 12.6MP pixel-binned images. The sensor will have both Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), and f/1.8 aperture and 24.6mm focal length. The selfie camera on the front is a 32MP sensor, capturing 8.1MP pixel-binned images, and it will reportedly have EIS and f/2.4 aperture.

OPPO Find X5 Pro will have the same 50MP camera sensor, but f/1.7 aperture. The camera sensor will be a Sony IMX766, and it will have an additional 50MP ultrawide, and a 13MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom capability. There’s no word on the selfie camera.

The OPPO Find X5 will have a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip, while the Find X5 Pro will pack the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Both phones will allegedly have a 5,000 mAh battery cell, and support 80W fast wired charging and likely 50W wireless charging. The new flagships are supposed to be later this month, and we’ll likely hear more about them in the coming days and weeks leading up to the announcement.