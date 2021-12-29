OPPO Find X4 Pro renders leak; could be the Find X5 Pro though

OPPO's Find X series always brings something unique with it. The last generation Find X3 Pro brought a unique microscopic camera with it and we're eagerly waiting to see what the next generation brings. Well, it seems that OPPO's preparation is underway and the company is already working on the successor to the OPPO Find X3 series as the upcoming Find X5 Pro (or Find X4 Pro) has leaked in renders.

The renders were shared by the reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (via Prepp) yesterday. It seems that OPPO still hasn't decided on a name for the next Find X smartphone series as even OnLeaks doesn't know if OPPO will market the device as Find X4 Pro or Find X5 Pro.

Taking a first look at the renders, it appears that OPPO is keeping (more or less) a similar design as the Find X3 Pro. The squarish camera module has become a bit larger and now looks a bit more like trapezium in shape. One more thing to point out here is that OPPO seems to have gotten rid of the gimmicky microscopic camera for a normal-looking camera lens. The module doesn't look terrible, but it sure does stand out.

Not much is known about the OPPO Find X5 series right now. The phone will reportedly boast only improved internals and faster-charging speed and no design change — as the renders suggest. While the company has already announced that one OPPO Find X5 model will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SoC and another one will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000, there will also be one more model with an unknown chipset.

What are your thoughts on the design? Let us know in the comments section below!