OPPO is gearing up to launch its next wave of flagship phones – the Find X3 series – at an event on March 11. The Find series has traditionally served as the pinnacle of OPPO’s smartphone innovation, especially in the design and camera department, and this time, we’re expecting nothing different. The hype is high, with the company teasing some ground-breaking camera advancements. However, leaks have already spoiled everything there is to know about the OPPO X3 series, including renders, internal hardware, and even the asking price. Here’s everything we know about the OPPO Find X3 series:

The entire OPPO Find X3 family (Image: Evan Blass x Voice)

OPPO Find X3 Pro

Let’s start with OPPO’s crown-jewel for its 2021 flagship portfolio – the OPPO Find X3 Pro. As per an extensive leak (via WinFututre), it will arrive with a curved 6.7-inch QHD+ (3216 x 1440 pixels) AMOLED display with a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on top, a hole-punch in the top-left corner, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Other leaks also mention that OPPO is leveraging the LTPO display technology that will allow the screen to dynamically adjust the refresh rate value between 5Hz and 120Hz.

Inside, you’ll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC working in tandem with up to 12 gigs of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The camera department will reportedly be headlined by an optically-stabilized 50MP primary camera, another 50MP sensor for ultra-wide photography, a 13MP telephoto camera that supports 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom, and a 5MP macro camera that will reportedly offer a 25x zoom output – serving somewhat like an on-device microscope. For selfies and video calls, OPPO has equipped the Find X3 Pro with a 32MP snapper.

OPPO Find X3 Pro (Image: Evan Blass x Voice)

The device brings support for 5G (dual-mode) and dual-SIM facility too. The lights are kept on by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. And there is support for 30W wireless charging as well. OPPO will reportedly offer the Find X3 Pro in two colors – Silver and Blue, but Black and Vegan Leather options have also been rumored to be on the table. As per another leak by tipster Roland Quandt, the Find X3 Pro will set buyers back by EUR 1,149, which translates to a cool $1,370 as per the current conversion rates. The build is IP68-certified, but the design of the rear camera bump might prove to be divisive. Here’s an official look at the upcoming phone’s aesthetics:

OPPO Find X3 Neo

Next in line is the OPPO Find X3 Neo – the middle child on OPPO’s new flagship lineup that tones down some of the internals to cut down on the asking price. And oh, the design has been reworked too, but it does bear a lot of similarity with OPPO’s Reno5 series phones. OPPO has equipped this one with a curved 6.5-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel is HDR 10+ certified and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The fingerprint sensor has been embedded in the screen hardware, just like the pricier OPPO Find X3 Pro.

Image: WinFuture

OPPO has equipped this one with Snapdragon 865 – Qualcomm’s flagship for 2020 – that ticks alongside 12 gigs of RAM and 256GB internal storage. The camera hardware is highlighted by a 50MP main snapper, a 16MP ultra-wide shooter, a 13MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom range, and a 2MP sensor for macro capture. Selfies will be taken care of by a 32MP camera. A 4,500mAh battery with an impressive 65W charging support will provide the juice. The OPPO Find X3 Neo will reportedly be priced at EUR 799 (~ $950) when it hits the shelves.

OPPO Find X3 Lite

And for those who want the latest of what OPPO has to offer without spending a fortune and don’t necessarily need fire-breathing innards, there is the OPPO Find X3 Lite. This one has a flat 6.44-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 765G SoC keeps things running inside, paired with 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The battery capacity is slightly smaller at 4,300mAh, but you still get support for blazing-fast 65W charging.

Image: Evan Blass / Voice

At the back, you’ll find a quad-camera setup that includes a 64MP primary sensor, sitting alongside an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor. And just like its pricier Find X3 Pro and Find X3 Neo siblings, the OPPO Find X3 Lite will also come equipped with a 32MP selfie camera. Color options for this IP52-certified device include silver, black, and blue, and it will reportedly cost EUR 449 (~ $545) in the European market.



Find X3 Pro Find X3 Neo Find X3 Lite 6.7-inch

120 Hz refresh rate

3216 x 1440 pixels

526PPI pixel density

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

HDR10 + certification 6.5-inch

90 Hz refresh rate

2400 x 1080 pixels

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

HDR10 + certification 6.44-inch

90 Hz refresh rate

409PPI pixel density

2400 x 1080 pixels

Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ HDR10 + certification ColorOS 11.2

(based on Android 11) ColorOS 11.2

(based on Android 11) ColorOS 11.2

(based on Android 11) Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 12GB RAM 12GB RAM 8GB RAM 256GB storage 256GB storage 128GB storage 50 MP wide angle camera

(f / 1.8, OIS)

50 MP ultra wide angle

(f / 2.2, macro shot)

13 MP periscope telephoto

(f / 2.4)

5 MP macro lens

(f / 3.0) 50 MP main camera

(f / 1.7))

16 MP ultra wide angle

(f / 2.2, EIS)

13 MP telephoto lens

(f / 2.4, 5x optical zoom)

2 MP macro camera

(f / 2.4) 64 MP main camera

(f / 1.79, EIS)

8 MP ultra wide angle

(f / 2.25, EIS)

2MP macro camera

(f / 2.4)

2MP depth sensor

(f / 2.4) 32 MP (f / 2.4) front camera 32 MP (f / 2.4) front camera 32 MP (f / 2.4) front camera 5G

USB Type C

Wi-Fi 802.11ax

NFC

Bluetooth 5.2 5G

USB Type C

Wi-Fi 802.11ac NFC

Bluetooth 5.1 5G

USB Type C

Wi-Fi 802.11ac

NFC

Bluetooth 5.1

4500 mAh battery

65W fast charging

wireless charging 4500 mAh battery

65W fast charging 4300 mAh battery

65W fast charging Blue, silver Black silver Blue, black, silver 163.4 x 74 x 8.3 mm 159.3 x 74 x 7.99 mm 159.3 x 74 x 7.9 mm 193 grams 184 grams 180 grams