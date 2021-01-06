OPPO launched its first Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone, the Reno Pro+ recently in China. Now, it seems like the company is gearing up to launch its next flagship device. The OPPO Find X3 or Find X3 Pro was recently spotted on AnTuTu with model number PEEM00, which is rumored to be the variant for the Chinese market. It scored more than 771K points on the listing. Now, a phone with CPH2173 model number has appeared on Geekbench 5 listing.

The development comes from a report, which says CPH2173 smartphone could be the global version of the Find X3/Find X3 Pro. For the unaware, OPPO is known for using CPHXXXX model numbers for its phones heading to global markets. As per the Geekbench listing, the phone scored 1134 points and 3660 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. It runs Android 11. The device is powered by the latest Qualcomm offering, the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Further, it is coupled with 12GB of RAM.

OPPO is tipped to be working with Sony to use a customized sensor on its upcoming flagship. While it is unclear which upcoming OPPO smartphone will be arriving with the new IMX789 lens, we expect it to be present on the Find X3 series. It could also launch alongside the Reno6 series that may debut by mid-2021.

As per earlier leaked information, the upcoming OPPO Find X3 Pro is codenamed Fussi. It is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor and a new ‘full-path color management system. The OPPO Find X3 Pro was earlier expected to feature two 50MP IMS766 image sensors from Sony. It might have a 6.7-inch display with a 1440 x 3216 pixel resolution (525ppi). OPPO’s new flagship is also expected to include a dual cell 4500mAh battery, with support for 65-watt SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging and 30-watt VOOC Air wireless charging.