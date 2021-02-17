OPPO is gearing up to launch its next flagship series, the OPPO Find X3 lineup. From certifications to leaked images, we’ve been hearing a lot about the Find X3 Pro but the Find X3 details still remain unknown. However, a new leak claims to have revealed the processor details of the upcoming vanilla version of the flagship.

The OPPO Find X3 is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, which was launched one month ago. The chipset is a follow-on to the flagship Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. It features an enhanced Qualcomm Kryo 585 CPU with a prime core clock speed of up to 3.2 GHz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC comes equipped with Adreno 650 GPU. There is Snapdragon X55 5G modem with support for 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz.

Oppo find x3 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor



Model Name:PEDM00 pic.twitter.com/A7X5tZFi5Y — でらっくす (ヘラ チェン) (@imailisa0825) February 16, 2021

The latest development comes from a tweet, which shared screengrabs of the AIDA64 benchmarks, AnTuTu appearance, and About Phone page of the OPPO PEDM00 phone. It shows that the phone features a Qualcomm chip with ‘sm8250’ model number, Adreno 650 GPU, and ‘kona’ codename. The About page of the OPPO Find X3 specifically mentions the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

As per the screenshots, the OPPO Find X3 will have a display with 1080 x 2412 pixels resolution. It could come equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB of internal storage. Further, one of the cameras is listed to be 12.6 MP. Moreover, if you look closely, you’ll see a vacant spot at the top-left corner in all three screengrabs. This indicates the presence of a punch-hole cutout on the display.