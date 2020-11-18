OPPO has confirmed the launch of the Find X3 series in 2021. The new flagship smartphones will offer end-to-end 10-bit color support with its new Full-path Colour Management System. It brings support for HEIF (High-Efficiency Image Format) and full DCI-P3 wide color gamut. This support extends to offer more accurate colors. The Find X3 is claimed to be the ‘first Android’ smartphone to offer this functionality.

On the second day of the OPPO INNO Day 2020 conference, the company announced its new development about the Find X3 series in China. The new Full-path Color Management System will offer a native 10-bit display on the OPPO Find X3 series. While OPPO has previously advertised phones to offer a 10-bit display, they actually featured 8-bit displays. They actually mimic a 10-bit performance. For reference, the OPPO Find X2 series has embedded 8-bit panels.

OPPO says its R&D team also prepared algorithms in areas such as distortion correction, multi-frame noise reduction, and perceptual extreme super-resolution. It will support image sensors featuring Digital Overlap (DOL) HDR mode. It is likely to image results even when captured against bright light since it synthesizes different exposure conditions into an image.

As per the company, the Full-path Color Management System will deliver an “outstanding viewing experience” and bring “authentic and accurate color reproduction.” It will also support HEIF (High-Efficiency Image Format) to save storage space. The new system is said to have designed to cover all steps including image acquisition to computation, encoding, storage, and decoding.