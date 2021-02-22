OPPO is all set to launch the Find X3 series in the coming few weeks. From certifications to leaked images, we’ve been hearing a lot about the Find X3 Pro, Find X3, and Find X3 Lite and Neo. Now, a new leak claims to have revealed the launch date of the next flagship lineup.

Oppo Find X3 Pro, Lite and Neo 👀



– Announcement: March 11

– Pre-order: March 31

– Launch: April 14 pic.twitter.com/s7kf9thmD2 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 22, 2021

According to the tipster Jon Prosser, OPPO will launch the Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Lite and the Find X3 Neo on March 11. Interestingly, the vanilla Find X3 is missing from the lineup. The tipster goes on to say that the trio will be up for pre-order starting March 31. Further, these are said to start shipping April 14 onwards. However, there is no official information on when the smartphones will be unveiled.

Via: Voice x Evan Blass

The OPPO Find X3 Pro is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Meanwhile, the Find X3 Lite and Neo are tipped to be rebadged versions of the Reno Pro5 series. Returning to the Find X3 Pro, it is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixel) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and run Android 11 out of the box. Moreover, it could pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65-watt SuperVOOC 2.0 wired and 30W VOOC Air wireless charging support.

The OPPO Find X3 Pro will reportedly sport a 50-megapixel primary camera with the Sony IMX766 image sensor. It is tipped to be accompanied by a 13MP telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom output. Further, there could be a 3MP macro camera that is said to allow users to zoom in on a subject by a factor of 25x without getting too close to it.

The renders reveal the device will come in four different colors: black, white, blue, and what looks like copper. OPPO Find X3 Pro’s overall design looks elegant and sleek, and features a near bezel-less display.