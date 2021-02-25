OPPO is all set to launch the Find X3 series in March. From certifications to leaked images, we’ve been hearing a lot about the Find X3 Pro, Find X3, and Find X3 Lite and Neo. Now, a new leak claims to have revealed the price and color variants of the upcoming trio.

According to a report from 91mobiles, citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore as the source, says that the OPPO Find X3 Pro will be sold in four color options of blue, white, orange, and black. It could be available in a single variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device is said to be priced between 1000 euros (~$1,126) and 1200 euros (~$1,460), which seems like an educated guess.

On the other hand, the OPPO Find X3 Neo is touted to be a rebranded Reno5 Pro+. It could be made available in two color variants of silver and black. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model could be priced between 700 euros (~$851) and 800 euros (~$973). Further, the Find X3 Lite is said to be a rebranded version of China’s OPPO Reno5 5G. It could be sold in blue and black colors with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. It is touted to be priced between 400 euros (~$486) and 500 euros (~$608).

The OPPO Find X3 Pro is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Meanwhile, the Find X3 Lite and Neo are tipped to be rebadged versions of the Reno Pro5 series. Returning to the Find X3 Pro, it is rumored to feature a 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixel) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and run Android 11 out of the box.

It could have a 50MP primary camera with the Sony IMX766 image sensor, which is tipped to be accompanied by a 13MP telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom and 3MP macro camera. Moreover, it could pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65-watt SuperVOOC 2.0 wired and 30W VOOC Air wireless charging support. The Find X3 series is tipped to launch on 11 March.