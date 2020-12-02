Qualcomm announced its new flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 888 yesterday. While the company is yet to detail the specs of the chipset, several OEMs have begun the race to be ‘one of the firsts’ to use the latest Mobile Platform. Unsurprisingly, Qualcomm announced that the following companies will launch at least a device powered by their new SoC: ASUS, BlackShark, Lenovo, LG, MEIZU, Motorola, Nubia, Realme, OnePlus, OPPO, Sharp, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE.

As the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, Xiaomi was one of the first companies to confirm that it will be using the Snapdragon 888 chipset on its upcoming Mi 11 flagship. It said:

Snapdragon 888 is the most powerful mobile platform from Qualcomm Technologies ever. In addition to the industry-leading 5G connectivity, it has brought groundbreaking breakthroughs and innovations in AI, gaming, and camera. I’m glad that our new flagship smartphone Mi11 will be one of the first devices with Snapdragon 888. This is another cutting-edge product from us and will be loaded with various hardcore technologies Lei Jun, Founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Xiaomi

OPPO also announced that it will be launching a new Find X series of devices powered by the Snapdragon 888 Mobile Platform in the first quarter of 2021.

OPPO will launch the first batch of flagship smartphones equipped with Snapdragon 888 in the first quarter of 2021, and we are extremely looking forward to this. We believe that the next generation of Find X series will bring an unparalleled new experience to users worldwide. OPPO Vice President and Global Sales President Wu Qiang

Soon after, Realme sent out a press release announcing the name of its upcoming Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone. Realme ‘Race’ will be one of the first smartphones to debut with the latest chipset.

This is a milestone both for realme and our users. realme is working towards being a democratizer of next-gen 5G technology unlocking the potential of 5G to deliver exciting new experiences for consumers globally. We are proud to be among the first smartphone manufacturers to come equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. With this milestone we reaffirm our commitment to bring more 5G devices in India in 2021 Madhav Sheth, VP, realme & CEO, realme India and Europe.

Further, Nubia President Ni Fei confirmed on Weibo that the company will launch the Red Magic 6 series powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.