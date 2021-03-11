The wait is finally over. OPPO has finally lifted the veils from its latest and greatest Android phone- the Find X3 Pro. And as expected, this one is a flagship – through and through. Rocking a fresh design – one that is a tad divisive too – the OPPO Find X3 Pro comes equipped with some truly impressive innards, especially when it comes to the camera and display departments. However, it faces some hot competition from the Xiaomi Mi 11 which aims to strike a fine balance between price and performance. Here’s how the two phones stack up against each other:

OPPO Find X3 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi 11: Let’s talk design!

Both the Xiaomi Mi 11 and OPPO Find X3 Pro are made out of glass, but the OPPO flagship takes the lead here, thanks to its IP68 certified build that is claimed to handle water immersion up to 1.5 meter up to 30 minutes. The Xiaomi offering has a two-tone camera bump with a squircle profile, while on the OPPO device, the rear glass panel is curved around the camera hardware to create a hump.

OPPO has gone to lengths describing the work that went into the Find X3 Pro’s design process. The curved glass tapers around the sides and meets seamlessly with the metallic frame. OPPO tells us that it takes 40 hours to create a single sheet of curved glass for the Find X3 Pro’s rear panel. The phone tips the scales at 193 grams, but the profile is still relatively slim at 8.26mm.

Display

The OPPO Find X3 Pro offers a 6.7-inch QHD+ (3216 x 1440 pixels) display with 1300 nits of peak brightness and support for adaptive tech that automatically adjusts the screen refresh rate between 5Hz and 120Hz. The Xiaomi Mi 11, on the other hand, has a slightly bigger 6.81-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) AMOLED display with 1500 nits of peak brightness. However, the adaptive tech on this phone can only vary the refresh rate value between 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz.

In addition to being brighter, the Xiaomi Mi 11’s display also offers a 480Hz touch response rate, while the OPPO Find X3 Pro’s panel maxes out at 240Hz. The display on both the phones comes with HDR 10+ certification, is curved on the sides, and has a circular hole-punch drilled in the top left corner of the screen.

Internals

The two phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and offer up to 256GB of onboard storage. A minor difference is that the Xiaomi Mi 11 only offers 8GB of RAM, while OPPO upgrades the memory figure to 12GB. Neither phone supports storage expansion though.

The OPPO Find X3 Pro comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports the proprietary 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 wired charging, 30W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging as well. The Xiaomi Mi 11 has a 4,600mAh battery that supports 55W wired charging, much faster 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging as well.

The camera face-off

Coming to the imaging hardware, the OPPO Find X3 Pro is equipped with a quad rear camera setup, while the Xiaomi Mi 11 has three rear cameras. The OPPO flagship packs 50MP Sony IMX766 sensors – one serving as the primary camera, and the other one for wide-angle photography. There is also a 13MP telephoto camera that offers up to 5x hybrid optical and 20x digital zoom, while the 3MP macro camera offers 60x magnification. Selfie duties are shouldered by a 32MP sensor on this one.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 goes all-in on the megapixel war with an optically stabilized 108MP main camera, assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP telemacro snapper. It can capture 8K videos at up to 30FPS, and 4K videos at a peak 60FPS frame rate. You will find a 20MP camera handling selfies and video calls on this one.

How much do you pay?

Now, let’s talk about the pricing part. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is priced at EUR 749 and comes in a choice of four colors – Midnight Gray, Cloud White, Horizon Blue, and a Special Edition model with stripes at the back. The OPPO Find X3 Pro is much pricier, and its base variant will set you back by a cool…. at the moment.