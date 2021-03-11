So, OPPO has finally launched its highly-anticipated Find X3 Pro flagship, and a quick look at its specifications sheet suggests that the company went all-in on the hardware department. The 120Hz curved QHD+ AMOLED panel with adaptive refresh rate tech looks tailor-made for media consumption, while the camera hardware also packs quite a punch, especially that 60x macro camera that doubles as an on-device microscope by getting really close to the subject. However, its predecessor – the Find X2 Pro – was also an impressive specimen of a true-blue Android flagship. Here’s how the two phones stack up against each other:

OPPO Find X3 Pro vs OPPO Find X2 Pro: Design

The two phones take a very different approach to aesthetics. The OPPO Find X2 Pro went with a conventional design and topped it off with some high-end materials such as vegan leather. The OPPO Find X3 Pro, on the other hand, goes all-in on curved glass aesthetics, coming up with a unique camera hump design that is made out of a single sheet of glass and looks unlike any other phone out there.

The OPPO Find X3 Pro hits the shelves in blue (with a matte finish) and glossy black trim. In comparison, its predecessor is available in Ceramic Black and an Orange Vegan Leather option. Also, both phones offer an IP68 certified build, which means they can brush off occasional liquid splashes and dust exposure without any issues.

Display

The screen size and display resolution remain the same at 6.7-inch and QHD+ respectively with curved edges and a circular hole punch. Both the phones employ a 120Hz panel, but the OPPO Find X3 Pro ups the ante with Adaptive tech that automatically adjusts the screen refresh rate value between 5Hz and 120Hz to save some battery juice. The latest OPPO offering also cranks up the peak brightness value to 1300 nits and supports HDR 10+ content playback for both online and offline media.

Internals

The OPPO Find X3 Pro is driven by Qualcomm’s latest-and-greatest Snapdragon 888 SoC ticking alongside 12 gigs of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Its predecessor relies on the last-gen Snapdragon 865 SoC that handles things internally assisted by 12 gigs of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Both the phones also offer support for dual-mode 5G connectivity, in case you were wondering.

The camera department is where the major upgrades have been made. The OPPO Find X3 Pro comes equipped with two 50MP Sony IMX 766 sensors – one serving as the main snapper that also supports HDR RAW capture, while the other one is used for wide-angle photography. There is also a 13MP telephoto camera that offers a 5x hybrid optical zoom range, while the 3MP macro lens doubles as an on-device microscope by offering 60x magnification. On the front, you’ll find a 32MP snapper to click selfies and handle video calls.

On the OPPO Find X2 Pro, the imaging hardware is headlined by a 48MP (Sony IMX689) main camera that is capable of capturing 4K videos at up to 60FPS. It sits alongside a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 13MP periscope-style telephoto camera that offers a higher 10X hybrid optical zoom range and 60x digital zoom output. On this one too, you will find a 32MP selfie camera.

OPPO has equipped the Find X3 Pro with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging and 30W wireless charging as well. The Find X2 Pro, on the other hand, packs a slightly smaller 4260mAh battery that supports the proprietary 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge tech but misses out on support for wireless charging.

OPPO Find X3 Pro vs OPPO Find X2 Pro: Pricing and availability

Talking about the market availability, the OPPO Find X3 Pro has been priced at … .and it will hit the shelves starting…… On the other hand, the OPPO Find X2 Pro is currently available at a price tag just shy of a thousand bucks for the base 256GB model.

